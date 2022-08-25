Left Menu

Two elephants electrocuted in Odisha's Keonjhar

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-08-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 13:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two female elephants were electrocuted in Odisha's Keonjhar district, forest officials said on Thursday.

The jumbos died on the campus of Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Judia in Keonjhar Sadar range after coming in contact with a live wire, they said.

Elephants often visit the campus, which is full of greenery. On Wednesday night, a herd was on the campus and two elephants came in contact with low-lying electric wires, they added.

Their trunks were stuck with the electric wire when the carcasses were recovered, officials said.

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra claimed that it had informed the electricity department about the low-lying live wire.

An investigation has been started, officials said.

Odisha recorded the deaths of 245 elephants due to different reasons between 2019-20 and 2021-22, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

