One more person linked with Al-Qaeda arrested in Goalpara district by Assam Police

The Assam Police on Thursday arrested another person linked with Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) in Assam's Goalpara district. This is the third arrest made by Assam Police in this case.

VV Rakesh Reddy, Superintendent of Police of Goalpara district told ANI that, the person identified as Abdus Suahan has been arrested from the Jogighopa police station area of Bongaigaon district. "He is very closely linked with two Imams who were arrested earlier," Reddy added.

Earlier in the day, Assam police accessed some significant information about the plan of Al-Qaeda in the wake of the arrest of two Imams arrested from Goalpara district and informed about the anticipated possibilities of some more arrests soon. A senior official of Assam police informed that six Bangladeshi terrorists who entered Assam few years back had targeted people of Char areas (the sandbars or small sandy islands) and some remote areas dominated by the Muslim community people.

As per the information accessed by the Assam police, the Bangladeshi terrorists linked with AQIS/ABT had recruited many people in the state and indoctrinated many others. Out of six Bangladeshi terrorists linked with AQIS/ABT, the Assam police had arrested one terrorist and five others are still absconding and the police are in their best job to catch them. Earlier, the Goalpara district police arrested two Imams linked with Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) from the lower Assam district and they have been identified as Abdus Subhan, Imam of Tinkunia Shantipur Mosque under Mornoi police station and Jalaluddin Sheikh, Imam of Tilapara Natun Mosque under Matia police station in Goalpara district. Two of the six Bangladeshi terrorists had stayed in the Char areas of Goalpara district for the last 2-3 years. VV Rakesh Reddy, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Goalpara district told ANI that, regarding the Jihadi arrest that happened three days before in Goalpara, their links have been actively found with Barpeta and Morigaon modules of AQIS/ABT. The police official said that names of a few areas have come up during the investigation and these areas are Char and some areas near Tilapara. Police will carry out more interrogations as the case is complex. (ANI)

