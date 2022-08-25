Guar seed futures decline amid ample supplies

Guar seed prices on Thursday declined by Rs 27 to Rs 4,597 per 10 quintals in the futures trade amid increasing supplies from producing regions.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for September delivery fell by Rs 27 or 0.59 per cent to Rs 4,597 per 10 quintals with an open interest of 32,415 lots.

Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)