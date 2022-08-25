Netherlands investigates infant's death at overcrowded asylum seeker centre
Dutch authorities are investigating the death of a 3-month-old baby at the country's overcrowded main registration location for asylum seekers, the government's Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers said on Thursday.
- Country:
- Netherlands
Dutch authorities are investigating the death of a 3-month-old baby at the country's overcrowded main registration location for asylum seekers, the government's Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers said on Thursday. More than 700 asylum seekers have been sleeping outdoors at the location at Ter Apel in the northeast province of Groningen in the past few days. Conditions in the shelter have already prompted a lawsuit against the Dutch state.
The baby died from "unknown causes" in a sports gymnasium being used as a makeshift shelter for newcomers with nowhere else to sleep, Leon Veldt, a spokesman for the agency, told Reuters. Conditions at the main reception centre have prompted the Dutch branch of international aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) to offer aid, the first time it has needed to in the Netherlands, the organisation said on Thursday.
The Dutch Council for Refugees, which has filed a suit against the government, says conditions in the centre are "inhumane" and violate European law. The council's suit, which is due to be heard on Sept. 15, demands improved conditions by Oct. 1, including access to clean water, showers, privacy, adequate food and healthcare.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European
- Dutch
- Groningen
- Central Agency
- Medecins Sans
- Netherlands
ALSO READ
European shares open lower as U.S. inflation data looms; Ahold jumps
European Development Days return with in-person/online hybrid event
European shares dip as U.S. inflation data looms; Ahold jumps
European retailers turn off lights, cut opening hours to save energy
European retailers turn off lights, cut opening hours to save energy