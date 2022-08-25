Left Menu

IOC commits Rs 2 lakh cr for net zero target by 2046

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 15:46 IST
Indian Oil Corporation Image Credit: Wikipedia
Indian Oil Corporation, the nation's largest oil firm, on Thursday, committed Rs 2 lakh crore to achieve a net zero carbon emission target by 2046, chairman S M Vaidya said.

The firm's oil refining and petrochemicals business has a total emission of 21.5 million tonnes of CO2, he said.

The firm plans to decarbonize refining and petrochemical operations through energy efficiency, electrification, and fuel replacement, he said.

''IOC will achieve net zero operational emissions by 2046, when the country will be celebrating 99th year of independence,'' he said.

