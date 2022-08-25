Left Menu

Spanish parliament upholds energy-saving decree

Introduced as part of the European Union's push to wean itself off Russian gas, the emergency energy savings range from mandatory temperature limits for air-conditioning or heating to turning off lights in public buildings and shop windows. Whether the measures, approved by 187-161 votes, will help Spain meet its European commitment to cut gas usage by 7% remains to be seen, however, as utilities have been using more gas lately after a severe drought limited hydro-electric output.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 25-08-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 20:55 IST
Spanish parliament upholds energy-saving decree
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's parliament approved the minority government's energy-saving decree on Thursday, ratifying a set of unpopular measures in force since Aug. 10 that the administration says has already cut electricity consumption. Introduced as part of the European Union's push to wean itself off Russian gas, the emergency energy savings range from mandatory temperature limits for air-conditioning or heating to turning off lights in public buildings and shop windows.

Whether the measures, approved by 187-161 votes, will help Spain meet its European commitment to cut gas usage by 7% remains to be seen, however, as utilities have been using more gas lately after a severe drought limited hydro-electric output. Further measures are expected next month. The main opposition parties have criticised the measures as improvised, inefficient and harmful for the economy. (Reorting by Belen Carreno, writing by Andrei Khalip)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022