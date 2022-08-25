Left Menu

Twin tower demolition: Noida cops ban use of drones from Aug 26 to 28

The Noida Police on Thursday banned use of drones in city skies from August 26 till August 28 citing security reasons in view of the demolition of Supertechs illegal towers, according to an order. Earlier police had declared that drones will be allowed but only beyond the exclusion zone of about 500 metre and that too with their permission.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-08-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 21:02 IST
Twin tower demolition: Noida cops ban use of drones from Aug 26 to 28
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Noida Police on Thursday banned use of drones in city skies from August 26 till August 28 citing security reasons in view of the demolition of Supertech's illegal towers, according to an order. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Ram Badan Singh invoked the powers under CrPC Section 144 as he passed the ban order. ''Emerald Court Twin Towers in Sector 93A of Noida are proposed to be demolished on August 28. It is necessary to ban drone operations in view of security,'' the order stated. ''Drones will not be operated by any private person or institution from August 26 to 28. Violation of this order will be an offense punishable under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by government officials)," it added. Earlier police had declared that drones will be allowed but only beyond the ''exclusion zone'' of about 500 metre and that too with their permission. No human, animal or vehicles would be allowed in the exclusion zone on August 28. The nearly 100-metre-tall Apex and Ceyane towers–-taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar--are scheduled to be demolished at 2.30 pm on August 28 in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within Emerald Court premises in violation of norms. Over 5,000 residents living in Emerald Court and adjoining ATS Village society will be evacuated on August 28. They will vacate premises by 7 am and allowed only after safety clearance post demolition by agencies concerned around 4 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022