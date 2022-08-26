PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - August 26

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Truss considers triggering Article 16 over N Ireland protocol https://on.ft.com/3cmY6IU - Shelling disconnects Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant from Ukraine's grid https://on.ft.com/3PR3WQs

- Fears of CO₂ shortage after UK rules out state support for factory https://on.ft.com/3PQC6UC - UK to probe Czech billionaire's Royal Mail stake https://on.ft.com/3QTg1G6

Overview - Liz Truss is considering plans to trigger "Article 16" proceedings against the EU over the Northern Ireland protocol within days of entering Downing Street if she succeeds Boris Johnson as prime minister next month, according to several government insiders.

- Fears of a catastrophic accident at one of Europe's largest nuclear power plants escalated on Thursday after fires sparked by repeated shelling led to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia reactor complex being cut off from the country's electric grid. - The British government on Thursday ruled out further state financial support to keep a factory owned by the country's biggest carbon dioxide supplier running, despite warnings its closure would threaten food production.

- The UK government will use its new national security powers to review a move by Czech billionaire Daniel Křetínský to increase his stake in Royal Mail above 25%. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

