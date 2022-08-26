Five killed as fire breaks out at building in UP's Moradabad

Five people died while seven others were injured after a fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. Shailendra Kumar Singh, District Magistrate, Moradabad said the fire broke out in a three-storey building. In the incident, five people lost their lives and seven were rescued from the building and later were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

As per the information, members of the same family were residing in the three-storey building. The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)