Left Menu

Landless poor end agitation as they get land rights

The nearly two-decade-long struggle of the landless poor in two remote hamlets in this southern Kerala district seeking habitable land has come to an end with the state government handing over the land title deeds to eligible families living there.Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, K Radhakrishnan on Thursday handed over the titles to 128 families of Chettachal and Pangavu hamlets of Vithura and Kuttichal grama panchayats.Radhakrishnan said its the dream of every person that they own a piece of land and a roof overhead.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-08-2022 09:23 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 09:23 IST
Landless poor end agitation as they get land rights
  • Country:
  • India

The nearly two-decade-long struggle of the landless poor in two remote hamlets in this southern Kerala district seeking habitable land has come to an end with the state government handing over the land title deeds to eligible families living there.

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, K Radhakrishnan on Thursday handed over the titles to 128 families of Chettachal and Pangavu hamlets of Vithura and Kuttichal grama panchayats.

Radhakrishnan said it's the dream of every person that they own a piece of land and a roof overhead. ''However, many in our society were unable to realise this dream due to the social conditions that prevailed here. The current government is now implementing welfare schemes including land and houses for the marginalised communities,'' Radhakrishnan said.

As the land title deeds were handed over to the landless families of Chettachal, the protest, known as Chettachal land struggle, which was on since 2003 came to end.

Legal hurdles had prevented the district administration from handing over the land to the people belonging to the Scheduled Caste communities.

However, it was resolved through various meetings called by the minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022