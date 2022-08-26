Left Menu

Five killed as fire breaks out at building in UP's Moradabad

Five people were killed and seven others injured after a fire broke out at a multi-storey building in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Friday.

ANI | Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-08-2022 09:24 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 09:24 IST
Five killed as fire breaks out at building in UP's Moradabad
Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh (Photo Credit: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were killed and seven others injured after a fire broke out at a multi-storey building in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Friday. Shailendra Kumar Singh, District Magistrate, Moradabad said the fire broke out in a three-storey building. In the incident, five people lost their lives and seven were rescued from the building and later rushed to the hospital for treatment.

As per the information, members of the same family were residing in the three-storey building. Surinder Singh, Emergency Medical Officer, District Hospital said, "We are yet to ascertain the details. Four people including 2 children and 2 adults were brought dead to the hospital after they sustained fire injuries."

The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire. More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, another fire broke out at a factory in Noida's Sector 80 on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The fire has spread to the top of the tin shed of the factory.

Earlier on Wednesday, a massive fire broke out on the second floor of a mobile godown in the Patparganj industrial area in the national capital. The fire broke out at 10 PM in the four-storey building on Wednesday night. No casualty has been reported so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022