Macron says confident about France's energy supply this winter

Reuters | Algiers | Updated: 26-08-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 15:35 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he was confident over France's energy supply this winter, adding the country was less dependent on Russian gas than other EU countries.

"The Franco-Algerian cooperation in gas is not a game changer", he added during a visit to the gas-rich North African country.

