Macron says confident about France's energy supply this winter
Reuters | Algiers | Updated: 26-08-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 15:35 IST
- Country:
- Algeria
President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he was confident over France's energy supply this winter, adding the country was less dependent on Russian gas than other EU countries.
"The Franco-Algerian cooperation in gas is not a game changer", he added during a visit to the gas-rich North African country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- France
- North African
- Russian
Advertisement