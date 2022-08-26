Left Menu

Gazprom says Russian gas storage is 91.4% full

26-08-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom on Friday said that Russian gas storage was 91.4% full as of Aug. 24.

The level of Russian gas storage before the winter heating season has been watched closely since Moscow said the need to fill domestic storage is to be prioritised over gas exports.

