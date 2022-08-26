Gazprom says Russian gas storage is 91.4% full
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-08-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 16:21 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom on Friday said that Russian gas storage was 91.4% full as of Aug. 24.
The level of Russian gas storage before the winter heating season has been watched closely since Moscow said the need to fill domestic storage is to be prioritised over gas exports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts
Ukraine military will respond to Russian shelling of Marhanets, says President Zelenskyy
Russian-backed separatist head says Azov trial to begin this summer
Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts
Ukraine military will respond to Russian shelling of Marhanets, says President Zelenskyy