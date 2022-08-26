Union minister asks students studying agriculture to help address issues in farm sector

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday urged the students of a premier agriculture institute here to give time to usher in prosperity in the country's farm sector which faces several issues on account of climate change and impact of natural occurrences.

The Centre is working on addressing the issues in the farm sector, he said, speaking at the convocation of National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) here.

He talked about safeguarding the interests of farmers in view of the impact of climate change, enhancing their income, increasing the use of technology in the farm sector, how farmers can move towards new crops and attracting the new generation towards agriculture.

Referring to the issue of access of technology in agriculture and addressing the problem of taking the government schemes to the common people, he said the Central Government is working on it. Work is underway on the Digital Agriculture Mission, Tomar said.

He expressed confidence that the students of MANAGE would be doing a great service to the country if they spare some time, along with their jobs, on heralding prosperity in the country's agriculture sector.

Agriculture in the country has proved its relevance during the COVID-19 pandemic when the wheels of the world had stopped, he said. There was no shortage of foodgrains, vegetables and fruits during the pandemic, he said.

Farmers in the country, through the government's agriculture policies, fulfilled their obligation and helped in feeding the country and strengthening the agriculture economy, he said. The country could help others in abroad also.

He urged the graduating students of institute to keep fulfilling their responsibility towards agriculture, besides doing well in their jobs as farming depends on nature a lot though many facilities like subsidies, and irrigation facility are provided.

Natural disasters can impact crops and the losses are reimbursed through protective measures like PM Fasal Bima Yojana, but that is not enough, he said.

