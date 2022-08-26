Left Menu

DPR for Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode metros to be ready in 9 months: Kochi metro MD

Managing Director (MD) of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) Loknath Behera on Friday asserted that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the metro projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode will be ready within nine months.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 26-08-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 22:42 IST
DPR for Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode metros to be ready in 9 months: Kochi metro MD
KMRL MD Loknath Behera (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Managing Director (MD) of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) Loknath Behera on Friday asserted that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the metro projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode will be ready within nine months. "We have started our works regarding the metro projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode cities and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of this will be ready within nine months," Loknath Behera said addressing a press meet regarding the said metro projects.

He further said that the project will be based on the Centre's policy. "We can decide which metro will be apt for these cities only after the comprehensive mobility plan to both cities. The level of government participation also needs to be determined," Behera added.

It is expected that the metro will run on a 26-kilometre line in Kozhikode and 39 kilometres in Thiruvananthapuram. "We are also expecting to construct both metros in the same time," he said. The Kerala cabinet on Thursday decided to hand over the works of Light Metro projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode and the construction of three flyovers to Kochi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.

The light metro project is under the Kerala rapid transit corporation limited, which will also task Kochi Rail Corporation Ltd to prepare a new detailed project report in accordance with the guidelines of the central government. The Cabinet further decided to revise the salary and allowances of the employees of the Kerala Water Authority. The financial benefits provided to the employees of the Kerala government on the basis of the recommendations of the XI Pay Revision Commission will also be provided to Kerala Water Authority employees with effect from July 1, 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year; WHO reports 21% decline in monkeypox cases globally and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022