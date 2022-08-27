Bihar agri minister seeks report on impact of drought-like condition over paddy cultivation

Bihar Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh has sought a comprehensive report on the drought-like situation impacting paddy cultivation in the state, discarding the data sent to him earlier calling it ''contradictory''.

Speaking to PTI, Singh said that in certain areas, paddy fields have developed huge cracks because of rainfall deficit, but as per the report sent to him earlier, transplantation of paddy seedlings is complete in 86 percent of the total target till August 25. ''When the state is facing a drought-like situation, data compiled by my department and the rainfall reports give a contradictory picture,'' he said.

Paddy cultivation in Bihar is dependent on rain and transplantation was delayed because of rain deficiency of around 41 percent this year, Singh said.

''According to data from my department, transplantation of paddy seedlings is 103 percent in Gopalganj, whereas there is a 50 percent deficit of rainfall in the district between June and August,'' he said, noting that the two sets of data contradict each other.

''I will order strict action against the officials concerned if I find any irregularities in compiling data,'' he added. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is worried about the drought-like situation in the state and is visiting affected areas almost every day, Singh said.

''Still, our department officials are least bothered about it,'' he claimed, stating this approach ''babus'' needs to be changed.

According to the IMD, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, and Bhagalpur districts are facing a rainfall deficit of at least 60 percent, while 31 districts are facing a scarcity of at least 20 percent.

''Bhagalpur is facing the maximum rainfall deficit at 63 percent, and the report sent by my department is saying that 42 percent transplantation of paddy seedlings is complete in the district. It's very surprising,'' the minister said.

''Similarly, only 16 percent transplantation could be done in Jamui where the rainfall deficit is 44 percent. I don't know how that happened,'' he said.

Singh said that in certain districts farmers have transplanted paddy seedlings using groundwater and costly diesel pumps.

''I also know that with a long dry spell, farmers are struggling to save paddy in several districts in the state,'' he said. The officers who prepared the report refused to comment on the minister's statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)