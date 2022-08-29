Left Menu

Germany secures link to planned Baltic Sea renewable energy island

The planned energy hub on the island of Bornholm will by 2030 link several offshore wind parks in the Baltic Sea with a total generating capacity of at least 3 gigawatts, enough to power 4.5 million German households, the ministry said in a statement. The hub will be connected to Germany via a 470 kilometre power cable.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 29-08-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 13:01 IST
Germany secures link to planned Baltic Sea renewable energy island
Robert Habeck Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Germany has secured a power link to a planned offshore wind hub in the Danish part of the Baltic Sea that will help reduce energy dependence on Russia, Denmark's energy ministry said on Monday. The planned energy hub on the island of Bornholm will by 2030 link several offshore wind parks in the Baltic Sea with a total generating capacity of at least 3 gigawatts, enough to power 4.5 million German households, the ministry said in a statement.

The hub will be connected to Germany via a 470-kilometer power cable. Investment and future profit will be shared equally between Germany and Denmark, the statement said without giving financial details.

"The Danish-German cooperation is a flagship project," Germany's Minister of Economy and Climate, Robert Habeck, said in the statement. "The green electricity from Bornholm Energy Island will supplement the national electricity production and reduce our dependence on importing fossil energy," he said.

Last year, the two countries began operating a smaller cross-border cable that also connects several wind farms in the Baltic Sea. Bornholm Energy Island is part of Denmark's broader plan to increase domestic offshore wind power production five-fold by 2030.

Early plans by Northern European countries to create a common power grid under the North Sea to connect future offshore wind farms have faced financing and regulatory challenges. Denmark will host an energy summit on the Baltic Sea island on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022