Dumka killing: Deceased cremated, Section 144 imposed

Ankita Singh, who succumbed to injuries after being set ablaze by a boy for allegedly turning down his proposal, was cremated on Monday morning. Accused Shahrukh was arrested on August 23. People protested after the Class 12 girl was set ablaze by Shahrukh in Dumka.

She succumbed to her burn injuries yesterday. Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Dumka which prohibits the gathering of four or more people in the concerned area. Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, "Such people should not be forgiven, they should be given the strictest of punishments. Laws should be brought in to further strengthen the existing laws for such incidents."

"A lot of evil acts are being seen in society. This incident is heart-wrenching and the law is taking its course. The accused has been arrested. It is our effort to see that he is punished at the earliest," Soren added. Former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das said, "It is very shameful for Jahrakhand the way that boy entered the girl's house, poured petrol and set her ablaze. There have been thousands of crimes against women in Jharkhand after Hemant Soren became Chief Minister. There are love jihad cases also among the tribal population. The people from Bangladesh are entering and marrying innocent tribal girls and usurping their land."

Union minister Arjun Munda questioned the state administration for the death of the girl. He said, "Who is responsible for such incidents? Were appropriate measures taken to save the victim or not? If the victim dies, how will the guilty be punished? The state government should answer on all these subjects and to maintain the confidence of the public, the government should give a statement that what is the law and order situation for these incidents which are happening in Jharkhand." "The accused Shahrukh has been arrested. We'll apply at fast track court for a fast trial. People are cooperating with us. We appeal to people to maintain peace. The situation is under control and Sec 144 has been imposed," said Dumka SP Ambar Lakda.

BJP MP from Dumka Sunil Soren, Deputy Development Commissioner Karna Satyarthi, DSP Vijay Kumar and many administrative officials, activists and common people of various Hindu organizations participated in the funeral procession. Police are interrogating another accused Chhotu Khan alias Naeem, who is in custody. The police said that the situation is normal and under control.

BJP MP Sunil Soren said, "Jharkhand is saddened by this incident. The administration should have been alert." He demanded the hearing of the case in a fast-track court and demanded capital punishment for the culprits. DSP Vijay Kumar said, "The entire matter is being monitored by senior officers. The situation is normal and under control. Efforts are being made to hear the matter at the earliest. One more accused has been identified and interrogated in this case."

Hindu Rashtra Sangh activist Aman Raj has demanded strict action against the culprits. Reacting to the matter, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta said stringent action will be taken against perpetrators ensuring a fast trial.

"The state government is serious regarding the murder of a girl in Dumka. Stringent action will be taken against perpetrators. We will ensure a fast trial. We have talked to DC in this regard," Gupta said. Accused Shahrukh poured petrol on her and set her ablaze on August 23. She was set on fire in a case of unrequited love. A student of class 12, Ankita Kumari had been first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition. Later she was referred to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for better treatment.

The accused had allegedly poured petrol on the woman through the window of her home when she was asleep and set her on fire. Meanwhile, a video of the accused smiling in police custody has surfaced online. The accused, Abhishek, could be seen smiling casually when he was being taken to a police vehicle.

One of the social media users commented 'shameless smile'. Akhilesh Kant Jha tweeted, "See the shameless #Smile of Shahrukh. He has no regrets after burning a Hindu girl to de@th, even after being arrested. #JusticeForAnkita". Meanwhile, the NCW takes cognizance on the Dunka incident.

"Since arrest already made we asked Jharkhand DGP for action taken report. There's a mindset that you forcefully ask a woman to marry you&if she refuses, set her ablaze-it's pathetic.There should be conversation on this," said NCW chief on death of a girl after being set ablaze in Dumka. (ANI)

