Czech Republic calls emergency EU energy meeting for Sept 9
Updated: 29-08-2022
The Czech Republic, holders of the European Union's rotating presidency, has called a Sept. 9 extraordinary meeting of EU energy ministers to tackle soaring energy prices, Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said on Monday.
