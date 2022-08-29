oThongathi welcomes interim water supply interventions

Residents of oThongathi have welcomed government's interim water supply interventions.

This follows a high-level government delegation meeting with oThongathi residents to discuss water supply challenges in the community, following protests early last week.

oThongathi is one of the areas that were severely affected by the KwaZulu-Natal floods earlier this year. The oThongathi Water Treatment Works was washed away which resulted in the interruption of water supply in the area.

The meeting held at oThongathi Sports Centre on Friday night was attended by Water and Sanitation Minister, Senzo Mchunu, who was accompanied by Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sihle Zikalala, eThekwini Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and his Deputy Philani Mavundla, and officials from eThekwini Water and Sanitation.

During the meeting, a task team, including government leaders, officials, and oThongathi residents was established to ensure constant communication among all parties on the implementation and updates of the water supply interventions.

The first meeting of the task team took place on Saturday.

Mchunu said in the interim, there will be a tie-in to the Mamba Ridge pipeline that will assist to direct two million litres of water a day from the Hazelmere Dam to the oThongathi area.

The Mamba Ridge tie-in is expected to be completed by 15 September 2022.

"We will also approach Tongaat Hulett Sugar Maidstone Mill at their earliest convenience to ask them to assist with boosting water supply in the area so residents can have water running from their taps. We will also approach Illembe District Municipality and Ndwedwe Local Municipality to also assist in boosting water supply in this area," Mchunu said.

Kaunda added that 26 water tankers will continue to supply the community regularly.

The municipality said that resolutions taken at the meeting will ensure that residents are not without water for long periods while the city works around the clock to achieve completion of repairs of the oThongathi Water Treatment Plant by October this year.

"Repairs are currently underway and are progressing well," the municipality said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)