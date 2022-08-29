Left Menu

AP CM holds preparatory meeting for southern zonal council on September 3 in Kerala

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-08-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 18:54 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday held a preparatory meeting with officials on the agenda to be discussed at the Southern Zonal Council (SCZ) scheduled for September 3 at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities to ensure key issues pertaining to the State, including unresolved issues of State bifurcation, are brought up in the meeting, an official release said.

He said there is a need to seek a system to address and resolve the bifurcation issues besides implementing the decisions taken.

He opined that the State has financially suffered a lot after losing a city like Hyderabad, and said that it was suffering even more with the delay in resolving the bifurcation issues. Also, he instructed the officials to raise the Polavaram project issue at the meeting and ask the Centre to release sufficient funds for completing the project.

The Chief Minister said he would not attend the meeting due to the death anniversary of his father who was former Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy and that a delegation led by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath would participate in the meet.

The officials have placed 19 issues on the agenda that are to be addressed at the council, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

