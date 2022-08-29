Cultural event organised in J-K's Ramban

A cultural event was organised by Pir Panchal (cultural, educational, social environmental and sports) organisation at village Braila Panchayat Chachawa, B Sangaldan in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. 27 local artists participated in the event. DDC Chairperson Ramban Dr Shamshad Shan was the Chief Guest and VDC Chairperson Sangaldan Naveda Begum and Sarpanch Chachawa B, Sardar All were the Guests of Honour.

Dr Shamshad Shan DDC Chairperson praised the Pir Panchal organisation and assured full help in promoting local, culture and language. "It is a great occasion and vision of the organisation to select a village in a far-flung area of our district and to work for the youth," she said.

She also asked the youth to be vigilant against the evils and carry forward the great values of our elders and be connected to the roots. She said the village should be the focus of all activities which will make the State Progressive. Speaking on the occasion President Pir Panchal (CESES) Org. Ramesh Hangloo described the event as historical in such a remote area of UT of J-K.

He said the organisation has decided to work on the artists at the grass net level and explore their talent globally. He also announced working for the promotion of Culture and language in all the 11 districts of the Pir Panchal area and keeping the youngsters connected to their roots. He asked the youth to be vigilant against social evils such as drugs etc. VDC chairperson Sangaldan and Sarpanch Chachawa B praised for the efforts of Pir Panchal for holding such a programme in the remote area. Artists from the entire district of Ramban participated and enthralled the huge audience. The Programme was conducted by renowned artist Girdari Lal and among others attended by K K Koul, Vijay Koul, Adarsh Anand and Mahesh Kotwal. (ANI)

