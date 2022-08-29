White House calls for demilitarized zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-08-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 22:46 IST
The White House said on Monday that Russia should agree to a demilitarized zone around the Ukrainian nuclear plant that has become a dangerous frontline in the ongoing war.
White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the Biden administration supports a visit led by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on the Dnipro river in southern central Ukraine.
A controlled shutdown of the plant would be the safest option, he said.
