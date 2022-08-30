Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 6 people dead due to drowning in Ramdaha waterfall, one rescued

Six people died after they drowned while one person was rescued in Ramdaha waterfall in the Korea district on Sunday.

ANI | Korea (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 30-08-2022 08:13 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 08:13 IST
Visual from Ramdaha waterfall in Chhattisgarh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
According to Korea District Magistrate (DM), Kuldeep Sharma all were residents of Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli.

"A rescue operation was carried out. The bodies of 6 people have been recovered, All were residents of Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli,' said Sharma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

