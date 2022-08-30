Chhattisgarh: 6 people dead due to drowning in Ramdaha waterfall, one rescued
Six people died after they drowned while one person was rescued in Ramdaha waterfall in the Korea district on Sunday.
According to Korea District Magistrate (DM), Kuldeep Sharma all were residents of Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli.
"A rescue operation was carried out. The bodies of 6 people have been recovered, All were residents of Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli,' said Sharma. (ANI)
