CUET exam centres changed from Kannur to Kanpur: CPI(M) MP writes to Dharmendra Pradhan, seeks intervention

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha MP V Sivadasan from Kerala has written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighting the ordeal of the Common University Entrance Test (PG) 2022 students from Kannur in Kerala who were given exam centres in Kanpur in far off Uttar Pradesh and sought his intervention in the matter.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2022 10:35 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 10:35 IST
Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha MP Dr V Sivadasan. (ANI/File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha MP V Sivadasan from Kerala has written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighting the ordeal of the Common University Entrance Test (PG) 2022 students from Kannur in Kerala who were given exam centres in Kanpur in far off Uttar Pradesh and sought his intervention in the matter. Sivadasan in a letter to Education Minister said, "This is to invite your kind attention towards the serious issues faced by the CUET (PG) - 2022 aspirants of Kannur district. I have been informed by many students that they have selected Kannur as their city of examination and they were intimated that Kannur will be their exam centre. But when the admit cards were released, they found to their extreme dismay that they have been allocated a distant location of Kanpur, as the exam centre."

"As you know, CUET (PG)-2022 exams will start from September 1 and it is almostimpossible for students to travel from Kannur to Kanpur on such short notice. It is a matter of serious concern that this misinformation was given by the National Testing Agency which has resulted in the denial of the basic right of every student to pursue their career in an esteemed Central University," the CPI- M MP further said. Sivadasan requested the Union Education Minister to consider the matter as an urgent aspect and urged him to take appropriate steps for the examinees.

He wrote, "I request you to consider the matter as urgent and adopt appropriate steps so that the legitimate chances of each CUET(PG) aspirant are protected." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

