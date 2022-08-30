RIFD yatra cards started for Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage

Left Menu

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has introduced RIFD equipped Yatra cards for Vaishno Devi Pilgrims. RIFD equipped Yatra cards system has been started at 29 locations and various antennas and readers have been installed.

ANI | Katra (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-08-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 11:10 IST
Vaishno Devi track in J and k's Katra (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has introduced RIFD equipped Yatra cards for Vaishno Devi Pilgrims. RIFD equipped Yatra cards system has been started at 29 locations and various antennas and readers have been installed. Prior to RIFD system, the yatra parchi system was available for Pilgrimage available online and on the counter. Under this new project, CCTV cameras have been installed at 40 new locations and 7 verification counters. A new Control centre has also been set up.

Anshul Garg, CEO of Shree Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, said, " With RIFD system we will be able to track the Pilgrims in real time and monitor the yatra. The Honourable Supreme by order has kept a ceiling of 50000 Pilgrims on peak days and by this system, we can monitor that. This will help us to Regulate the yatra. He also said, "This is an Earthquake and Landslide prone area. New technology will help our Disaster Management team. Also, there are many lost and found issues there and by this technology, we can track the pilgrims. We can monitor which track pilgrims are moving and also assist the helicopter services and manage the Pilgrimage accordingly.

People on Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage said, " They are very happy with the new system and it will help in a smooth yatra." (ANI)

