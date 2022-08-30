Left Menu

13 detained after clash during Ganesh Puja procession in Gujarat's Vadodara

A total of 13 persons have been detained in connection with a clash that erupted during a Ganesh Puja procession in the Panigate area in Gujarat's Vadodara on Monday, police said today.

ANI | Vadodara (Gujarat) | Updated: 30-08-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 12:14 IST
13 detained after clash during Ganesh Puja procession in Gujarat's Vadodara
Visuals from the spot. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 13 persons have been detained in connection with a clash that erupted during a Ganesh Puja procession in the Panigate area in Gujarat's Vadodara on Monday, police said today. The situation is peaceful now, informed police.

The police have also started investigating the matter. "Clash erupted between two groups during a Lord Ganesh procession in Vadodara yesterday. The situation is peaceful in the Panigate area. I appeal to the public to not pay heed to rumors. Police are investigating the matter," said Chirag Kordiya, Joint Commissioner of Police, Vadodara Police.

Earlier this year, clashes broke out between two communities, in several parts of the country on the occasions of Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti. Clashes broke out in Jahangir Puri in New Delhi on April 16 this year on the occasion of the Hanuman Jayanti celebration and even during Ram Navami celebrations in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh.

Devotees were targeted with gunshots, and stones were pelted which injured the devotees in processions in several states leading to communal tension also.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022