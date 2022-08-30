Left Menu

Bhagwant Mann opens 'Khedan Watan Punjab Dian' event, tries hand at volleyball

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated a sporting event named 'Khedan Watan Punjab Dian' at Guru Gobind Singh stadium in Jalandhar on Monday.

ANI | Jalandhar (Punjab) | Updated: 30-08-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 13:13 IST
CM Bhagwant Mann during inaugration of 'Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan' event. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated a sporting event named 'Khedan Watan Punjab Dian' at Guru Gobind Singh stadium in Jalandhar on Monday. CM Mann also tried his hand at playing volleyball with players.

"I love playing sports, I have come here to participate. Chief Minister also played with us, he talked about sportsmanship and motivated us to play for Punjab and for the country," a player participating in the tournament told ANI. "It was great to have our Chief Minister playing with us, it was a very good experience," another participant said.

CM Mann went live and also tweeted about the event "Sports fair under Sports Homeland Punjab, from Jalandhar...Live", his tweet read in Punjabi.

Under an initiative to promote sports in the state, the Department of Sports and Youth Services, Punjab is organising "Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-2022" from September 1st to October 21st. Block-level tournaments will be held from September 1st to 7th followed by district-level tournaments from September 12 to 22nd. The final state-level tournaments will be organised from October 10 to 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

