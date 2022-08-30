Left Menu

Radiation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant normal after shelling damage - Russia

It also a downed Ukrainian drone had crashed into the roof of a building storing nuclear fuel and radioactive waste. Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports. Russian troops captured the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest, in March. It remains close to the frontline, and has come under fire repeatedly in recent weeks, raising fears of a nuclear disaster.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 30-08-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 15:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Ukraine

Russia's Defence Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the radiation situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remains normal.

In its statement, the ministry said that Ukrainian forces had fired two artillery shells into the territory of the nuclear power plant. It also a downed Ukrainian drone had crashed into the roof of a building storing nuclear fuel and radioactive waste. Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports.

Russian troops captured the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest, in March. It remains close to the frontline, and has come under fire repeatedly in recent weeks, raising fears of a nuclear disaster.

