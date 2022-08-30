Left Menu

Punjab transport dept collects Rs 1,008 crore from various taxes in 5 months

The amount is Rs 332 crore more than the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the minister pointed out.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-08-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 18:18 IST
Punjab Transport Department has collected over Rs 1,008 crore from various taxes during the first five months of the current fiscal, Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said here on Tuesday. The amount is Rs 332 crore more than the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the minister pointed out. Out of Rs 1,008.41 crore collected from various taxes for the period between April 1 and August 29, 2022, by the state transport commissioner office, a major share of Rs 871.36 crore has been received from taxes and fees, etc.

The remaining amount includes Rs 75.10 crore of the social security cess. According to an official statement, Bhullar said the department had collected Rs 676.68 crore from various taxes and fees etc, during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, which has now registered an increase of around Rs 331.73 crore.

