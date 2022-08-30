2 LeT terrorists neutralised in encounter in J-K's Shopian

Two terrorists were neutralised in an encounter that broke out at the Nagbal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Tuesday. The terrorists were affiliated with the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), police said.

The J-K Police and security forces carried out the operation. "01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). Both the killed #terrorists were affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT. Search going on," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Further details are awaited. Earlier in the day, the police had tweeted, "Encounter has started at Nagbal area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow." (ANI)

