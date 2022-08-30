J-K: 8 killed in road accident in Kishtwar

As many as eight persons were killed while three others received injuries after their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a valley in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, police said. "A total of eight people have died till now while three are injured in a road accident, Devansh Yadav, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Kishtwar said.

"Eight are dead including a small girl while three have been injured. Medical teams are looking into those who are injured. We will provide necessary compensation and bear the expenses of their treatment," Yadav said. The officer said tragedy took place after a vehicle carrying these people fell into a gorge in the Kishtwar district. Initially, the Jammu and Kashmir police had said that seven people had lost their lives and four were injured after their car fell into a gorge in the Bunda area of Chatroo in Kishtwar. However, one of the injured persons also lost his life while being shifted to the district hospital.

Taking to Twitter, the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory Manoj Sinha expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons. "Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic road accident in Kishtwar. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of injured. Directed district administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured," the office of LG J-K tweeted. (ANI)

