Vice President Dhankhar greets people on eve of Ganesh Chaturthi

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. "I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety, Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birthday of Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom and prosperity. Much revered in India's cultural tradition, Shri Ganesh Ji is invoked at the beginning of every auspicious endeavour by the devout", Dhankhar said.

"The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, representing India's composite culture, transcends the boundaries of caste, creed, religion or region. On this occasion, I pray for the good health, happiness and prosperity of all my countrymen," he further added. Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that will begin on August 31, on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)