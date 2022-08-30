Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar greets people on eve of Ganesh Chaturthi

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 21:12 IST
Vice President Dhankhar greets people on eve of Ganesh Chaturthi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. "I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety, Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birthday of Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom and prosperity. Much revered in India's cultural tradition, Shri Ganesh Ji is invoked at the beginning of every auspicious endeavour by the devout", Dhankhar said.

"The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, representing India's composite culture, transcends the boundaries of caste, creed, religion or region. On this occasion, I pray for the good health, happiness and prosperity of all my countrymen," he further added. Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that will begin on August 31, on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

 India
3
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
4
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022