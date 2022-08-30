Left Menu

NHPC to sell power to PTC India from upcoming Nepal projects

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 21:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

State-run hydro power giant NHPC has inked a pact with PTC India to supply electricity to be generated from upcoming West Seti & Seti River-6 projects in Nepal, a statement said on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed by NHPC CMD A.K. Singh and Dr. Rajib K. Mishra, CMD, PTC India Limited.

As per the MoU, PTC shall purchase the Contracted Capacity from NHPC from date of commercial operation of the projects for onward sale to the state utilities/discoms/bulk consumers on long term basis in India and neighbouring countries.

The PTC India shall also endeavour to sell any untied capacity on medium/short term basis or on power exchanges, it stated.

