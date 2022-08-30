NHPC to sell power to PTC India from upcoming Nepal projects
- Country:
- India
State-run hydro power giant NHPC has inked a pact with PTC India to supply electricity to be generated from upcoming West Seti & Seti River-6 projects in Nepal, a statement said on Tuesday.
The MoU was signed by NHPC CMD A.K. Singh and Dr. Rajib K. Mishra, CMD, PTC India Limited.
As per the MoU, PTC shall purchase the Contracted Capacity from NHPC from date of commercial operation of the projects for onward sale to the state utilities/discoms/bulk consumers on long term basis in India and neighbouring countries.
The PTC India shall also endeavour to sell any untied capacity on medium/short term basis or on power exchanges, it stated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Nepal and NHPC ink hydropower MoU
NHPC inks pact to develop two hydro projects in Nepal
NHPC, BEL ink pact to set up solar equipment manufacturing facility
NHPC inks MoU with PTC India for sale of power to be generated from Seti river in Nepal
NHPC inks pact with Himachal Pradesh for 500 MW Dugar hydro project