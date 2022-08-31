Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 31

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK pubs call for support as soaring energy bills threaten closures https://on.ft.com/3AznHXk - Fintech firm Wise fined by Abu Dhabi over anti-money laundering failures https://on.ft.com/3CJw1Gx

- UK probes tax status of remote workers https://on.ft.com/3ACBg8g - Gazprom says it will halt gas supplies to France's Engie https://on.ft.com/3KxIChW

Overview - A group of UK pub chains has warned that soaring energy prices could lead to a swath of closures and urged the government to provide a package of support.

- Payments app Wise has been fined $360,000 by United Arab Emirates' financial regulator over failures in its anti-money laundering controls, piling pressure on the fintech just as rising rates and costs threaten the sector. - The taxation of UK employees working from home or overseas is to face greater scrutiny as the Office of tax Simplification, an independent adviser to the British government, launches a consultation into how companies are adapting to the rise in hybrid and remote working.

- Russia's Gazprom is set to halt all gas deliveries to major European utility Engie from Thursday, citing a payment dispute, a move which will deepen concerns about Europe's winter energy supply. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

