Left Menu

Arunachal Mountaineer Tapi Mra goes missing from Mount Kyarisatam, search operation underway

Arunachal mountaineer Tapi Mra, the first person from Arunachal to scale Mount Everest and his assistant Niku Dao went missing for the past seven days during an expedition trip to Mount Khyarisattam.

ANI | Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) | Updated: 31-08-2022 08:39 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 08:39 IST
Arunachal Mountaineer Tapi Mra goes missing from Mount Kyarisatam, search operation underway
Arunachal Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Mama Natung (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal mountaineer Tapi Mra, the first person from Arunachal to scale Mount Everest and his assistant Niku Dao went missing for the past seven days during an expedition trip to Mount Khyarisattam. Speaking to media persons, Arunachal Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Mama Natung said, "They are missing for the past seven days. We have called Indian Army helicopters but the operation has been stopped due to bad weather."

"We have directed the administration to start the search and rescue operation on foot. We have decided to deploy our Assistant Director with the search and rescue operation team of East Kameng district administration," Natung said. Earlier, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu wished for the safety of Tapi Mra and the state's Department of Sports is ready with plans to trace him.

"My prayers for safety of Tapi Mra, the first person from Arunachal to scale Mt Everest, who's been reportedly missing with a porter since last week during an expedition to Mt Khyarisattam in #EastKameng district. State's Dept of Sports is ready with plans to trace Mra," he said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; Swiss drugs regulator approves first bivalent Covid-19 booster and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022