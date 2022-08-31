Left Menu

Finland detects small amount of radioactivity, says no health impact

"The observed radioactivity has no impact on the environment or human health, as the concentrations were very low," the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK) said in a statement. Finland, Sweden, Russia and the wider region have a number of nuclear power reactors. STUK did not plan to investigate further as such discoveries are "quite normal", a spokesperson for the agency said.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 31-08-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 12:47 IST
Finland detects small amount of radioactivity, says no health impact
  • Country:
  • Norway

Small amounts of radioactive isotopes have been detected in air samples collected in Kotka in south-east Finland, but there is no risk to humans and similar discoveries are "quite normal", the country's nuclear safety watchdog said on Wednesday. "The observed radioactivity has no impact on the environment or human health, as the concentrations were very low," the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK) said in a statement.

Finland, Sweden, Russia and the wider region have a number of nuclear power reactors. "Small amounts of zirconium and niobium can escape into the air, for example, from the fuel of a nuclear power plant during plant maintenance," STUK said.

During the collection of the sample, air currents were flowing to Kotka from the east and southeast, but the source of the radiation was unknown, it added. STUK did not plan to investigate further as such discoveries are "quite normal", a spokesperson for the agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; Swiss drugs regulator approves first bivalent Covid-19 booster and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022