Russia can't meet gas supply obligations due to sanctions, Interfax cites Kremlin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-08-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 14:38 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia remains committed to its gas supply obligations, but is unable to fulfill them due to economic sanctions that have been imposed on it, the Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday Russian gas producer Gazprom halted supply to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for a maintenance outage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany won't back call to end Russian tourist visas
Russian gas flows to Europe little changed
Ukraine's Black Sea deal also helps Russian farmers, economy
Russian Defence Ministry says no serious casualties in Crimea ammo depot blast -RIA
Finland limits visas to Russians amid rush of Europe-bound tourists