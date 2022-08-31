Russia can't meet gas supply obligations due to sanctions, Interfax cites Kremlin

Russia remains committed to its gas supply obligations, but is unable to fulfill them due to economic sanctions that have been imposed on it, the Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday Russian gas producer Gazprom halted supply to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for a maintenance outage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)