Left Menu

Three-day gas halt via Nord Stream 1 bearable for Germany - regulator chief

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 31-08-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 14:58 IST
Three-day gas halt via Nord Stream 1 bearable for Germany - regulator chief
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany will be able to cope with the three-day gas flow stop via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline if Russia resumes deliveries at the past weeks' level from Saturday, the president of Germany's network regulator said on Wednesday.

"I assume that we will be able to cope with it," Klaus Mueller told Reuters TV in an interview. "I trust that Russia will return to at least 20% from Saturday, but no one can really say."

Russia has halted gas supplies via Europe's key supply route again, intensifying an economic battle between Moscow and Brussels, and raising the prospects of recession and energy rationing in some of the region's richest countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022