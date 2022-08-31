Three-day gas halt via Nord Stream 1 bearable for Germany - regulator chief
- Country:
- Germany
Germany will be able to cope with the three-day gas flow stop via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline if Russia resumes deliveries at the past weeks' level from Saturday, the president of Germany's network regulator said on Wednesday.
"I assume that we will be able to cope with it," Klaus Mueller told Reuters TV in an interview. "I trust that Russia will return to at least 20% from Saturday, but no one can really say."
Russia has halted gas supplies via Europe's key supply route again, intensifying an economic battle between Moscow and Brussels, and raising the prospects of recession and energy rationing in some of the region's richest countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Germany won't back call to end Russian tourist visas
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station
Russian gas flows to Europe little changed
Russia's Black Sea fleet struggling with effective sea control, UK says