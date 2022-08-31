Left Menu

CSC E-Governance India managing director Dinesh Kumar Tyagi resigns after 10-yr stint

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 20:38 IST
CSC E-Governance India managing director Dinesh Kumar Tyagi resigns after 10-yr stint
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Government-run CSC E-Governance India managing director Dinesh Kumar Tyagi has resigned from his position after leading the organisation for a decade.

Tyagi in a message to village-level entrepreneurs running Common Service Centres-which provide government services to the public, announced departure from the organisation.

''CSC VLE passion and zeal to serve the community has been the motivation for all those associated with this movement, employees, service providers and other partners. Today as I get relieved from CSC SPV, wishing all the very best to every CSC VLE and his family,'' Tyagi said.

He did not respond to calls and messages on this development.

Tyagi has been instrumental in scaling up common service centres from around 60,000 in 2014, to over 5 lakh at present employing around 15 lakh people mostly in rural areas and small towns.

Common Service Providers have contributed in the dissemination of public welfare schemes like toilet subsidies, Jeevan Pramaan, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Kisan Maandhan Yojana, Shram Yogi Maandhan etc.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has acknowledged the contribution of CSC at several occasions for uplifting the lives of people in rural areas.

In his last speech on Independence Day, PM said four lakh Common Service Centers of India are being developed in villages which are being managed by the youth of that village.

''Nation can take pride in the fact that four lakh Digital Entrepreneurs are being nurtured in the villages, and the rural population is becoming accustomed to benefit from all the services,'' Modi had said.

