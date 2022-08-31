SCOREBOARD: India vs Hong Kong

Scoreboard of the Asia Cup match between India and Hong Kong here on Wednesday. India Innings: KL Rahul c Scott McKechnie b Mohammad Ghazanfar 36 Rohit Sharma c Aizaz Khan b Ayush Shukla 21 Virat Kohli not out 59 Suryakumar Yadav not out 68 Extras: (b-1, w-5, nb-2) 8 Total: 192/2 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 38-1, 94-2 Bowling: Haroon Arshad 3-0-53-0, Ayush Shukla 4-0-29-1, Ehsan Khan 4-0-26-0, Aizaz Khan 3-0-37-0, Yasim Murtaza 4-0-27-0, Mohammad Ghazanfar 2-0-19-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)