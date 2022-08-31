Left Menu

UP CM Yogi inspects flood-affected areas in Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inspected the flood-affected areas in Varanasi.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 31-08-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 23:55 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi . Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inspected the flood-affected areas in Varanasi. Following taking stock of the situation, the Chief Minister gave necessary directions to the concerned officers to ensure all possible help to the affected. "The government is committed to the safety of the flood affected," he said.

CM Yogi also distributed relief materials to the affected in the relief camp. There has been torrential rain in several districts of Uttar Pradesh for the last few days. Rivers like Ganga and Yamuna are in spate. Villages and towns in many districts including Varanasi, Ghazipur and Prayagraj are inundated. Due to the flood situation, people are forced to leave their homes and live in shelter homes.

In view of the deteriorating flood situation, the administration has also set up a control room for the affected. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

