The three-day Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak (coordination meeting) of the organisations inspired by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will start in the state capital of Chhattisgarh from today.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 10-09-2022 09:18 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 09:18 IST
RSS to brainstorm on social challenges in Samanvay Baithak-2022: Sunil Ambekar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The three-day Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak (coordination meeting) of the organisations inspired by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will start in the state capital of Chhattisgarh from today. On the eve of the meeting, Akhil Bharatiya Prachaar Pramukh of RSS Sunil Ambekar told the media on Friday evening that the three-day meeting would be attended by organisations working in various fields to serve society.

"It is a comprehensive meeting held once a year," he said. Besides Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosabale, all five Sah Sarkaryawah--Dr Krishna Gopal, Dr Manmohan Vaidya, Arun Kumar, Mukunda and Ramdutt Chakradhar, along with other officials of the organisation, will be present in the meeting that will conclude on September 12.

In all, 36 organisations will attend the meeting. They include Vidya Bharati, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Saksham, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Sewa Bharati, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Rashtra Sewika Samiti, Bharatiya Janta Party, Akhil Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Akhil Bharatiya Kisaan, etc.. Sunil Ambekar added that the Sangh coordinates with the volunteers active in such organizations.

"The meeting will share information about the respective organization's activities as well as hold a discussion on coordinated efforts on topics such as the environment, family awareness, and social harmony," Shri Ambekar said. He also added that issues related to the Gau-sewa, environment, education and ideological sector, economic world, social work and national security issues will come up for brainstorming during the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

