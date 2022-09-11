Putin discusses Ukrainian nuclear plant with Macron

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed the security situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

Speaking by phone, the two leaders expressed readiness for a "non-politicised interaction" on the matter with the participation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), according to the statement published on the Kremlin's website.

