Left Menu

Union Health Ministry to launch mega blood donations from Sept 17 onwards: Official sources

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, the Union Health Ministry will start a mega drive for voluntary blood donation from September 17 to October 1 which is the national voluntary blood donation day, official sources told ANI.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 19:39 IST
Union Health Ministry to launch mega blood donations from Sept 17 onwards: Official sources
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, the Union Health Ministry will start a mega drive for voluntary blood donation from September 17 to October 1 which is the national voluntary blood donation day, official sources told ANI. The Union Health Ministry has also launched the E-Rakt Kosh portal where donors can register for blood donation which will start from September 17 onwards. Another option is Arogya Setu App registration where donors can register.

According to the official, India has enough capacity to store the blood units. It is expected that India may create a world record but it depends on the donations. "We are trying to motivate donors and create a database so that they can do repeat donations." said an official source

'The purpose behind the campaign launch is to increase awareness about the need for regular non - remunerated voluntary blood opportunities for social mobilization and social cohesiveness for the noble cause of blood donation. To ensure that blood/components (whole blood /packed red cells//plasma/platelets ) are available, accessible, affordable and safe," said the source. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022