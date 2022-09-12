Union Health Ministry to launch mega blood donations from Sept 17 onwards: Official sources

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, the Union Health Ministry will start a mega drive for voluntary blood donation from September 17 to October 1 which is the national voluntary blood donation day, official sources told ANI. The Union Health Ministry has also launched the E-Rakt Kosh portal where donors can register for blood donation which will start from September 17 onwards. Another option is Arogya Setu App registration where donors can register.

According to the official, India has enough capacity to store the blood units. It is expected that India may create a world record but it depends on the donations. "We are trying to motivate donors and create a database so that they can do repeat donations." said an official source

'The purpose behind the campaign launch is to increase awareness about the need for regular non - remunerated voluntary blood opportunities for social mobilization and social cohesiveness for the noble cause of blood donation. To ensure that blood/components (whole blood /packed red cells//plasma/platelets ) are available, accessible, affordable and safe," said the source. (ANI)

