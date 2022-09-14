Odisha Chief Secretary interacts with industrialists in Mumbai

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra interacted with the officials of the industrial houses in Mumbai on Tuesday ahead of the Odisha investor's meeting in Mumbai. Odisha investor's meet will be held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

During his visit, Mahapatra explained the industrial eco-system in Odisha with incomparable enabling policies, unique subsidy supports, and hand-holding institutional support from inception to the commissioning and to ever-growing continuance. Mahapatra also apprised them of the wide range of scopes available in various sectors for rewarding investments.

"Government of Odisha under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has created excellent infrastructure, readily available land bank, quality power supply, sector-specific industrial zones with ease of doing business normative patterns and above all peaceful socio-political scenario," he said. Representatives of around 15 industrial houses including IMP Power, Thysenkruup India, Crisil Ltd, Rochem Separation System, NALCO etc and partner companies interacted with Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)