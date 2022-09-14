Left Menu

Odisha Chief Secretary interacts with industrialists in Mumbai

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra interacted with the officials of the industrial houses in Mumbai on Tuesday ahead of the Odisha investor's meeting in Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-09-2022 09:42 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 09:42 IST
Odisha Chief Secretary interacts with industrialists in Mumbai
Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra interacted with the officials of the industrial houses in Mumbai on Tuesday ahead of the Odisha investor's meeting in Mumbai. Odisha investor's meet will be held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

During his visit, Mahapatra explained the industrial eco-system in Odisha with incomparable enabling policies, unique subsidy supports, and hand-holding institutional support from inception to the commissioning and to ever-growing continuance. Mahapatra also apprised them of the wide range of scopes available in various sectors for rewarding investments.

"Government of Odisha under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has created excellent infrastructure, readily available land bank, quality power supply, sector-specific industrial zones with ease of doing business normative patterns and above all peaceful socio-political scenario," he said. Representatives of around 15 industrial houses including IMP Power, Thysenkruup India, Crisil Ltd, Rochem Separation System, NALCO etc and partner companies interacted with Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
3
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022