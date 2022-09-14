Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 21:15 IST
Narendra Singh Tomar stresses ensuring adequate availability of fodder
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday stressed on the need to ensure adequate availability of fodder.

The minister was speaking at the International Dairy Federation's World Dairy Summit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Tomar drew the attention of the delegates towards the challenges of agriculture and dairy sectors and spoke about working together on common issues, an official statement said.

Tomar said there is a need to work on how to ensure adequate availability of fodder and what can be done towards this objective.

The minister also pointed out that disposal of the waste is not being done properly.

There is a need to convert crop stubble, fruits and vegetable waste into wealth, he said.

Tomar said there is a need to think and work on how we can use the waste in different ways.

He cited example of disposal of stubble, where using the technology, the Pusa Institute has made the decomposer.

This will increase the productivity of the farm, while fodder will also be available for the cattle, he added.

Tomar said that India is primarily an agricultural country, and the scope of agriculture is incomplete without animal husbandry and cooperatives sectors.

Therefore, the Prime Minister has created separate Ministries of Animal Husbandry and Cooperatives sectors and also hiked their budget, he highlighted.

Tomar said the government is promoting natural farming as well as organic farming in a big way.

