Kerala Region of Latin Catholic Council starts yatra in solidarity with Vizhinjam protest

Kerala region of the Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) started a 'Janabodhana Yatra' from Moolambilly in Ernakulam district to Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram district on Monday.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 14-09-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 22:42 IST
Kerala region of the Latin Catholic Council (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Kerala region of the Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) started a 'Janabodhana Yatra' from Moolambilly in Ernakulam district to Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram district on Monday. This is part of a solidarity protest against the fishermen who are protesting at Vizhinjam against the Adani port. The fishermen at Vizhinjam also demanded rehabilitation.

The yatra will reach Vizhinjam on the 18th of this month. Tomorrow, the Yatra will lead by the Kochi archdiocese in the Kochi area. On September 16, it will lead by the Alappuzha archdiocese in the Alappuzha district. On September 17, the Kollam archdiocese, and on September 18, the Thiruvananthapuram archdiocese will lead the yatra in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts respectively.

Fr. Mathew Kallingal, Vicar of Verapoly archdiocese told ANI, "This journey will reach its goal by overcoming all the difficulties. In Vizhinjam, we will fly the flag of victory. Failure is irrelevant here." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

