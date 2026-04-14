Kerala on Alert: Combatting Chikungunya Outbreak in Ernakulam

Health authorities in Kerala have issued a warning following the detection of chikungunya cases in Ernakulam district. Clusters have been pinpointed in the Kunnukara and Chengamanad areas, with nine cases confirmed and 19 suspected, raising public health concerns.

The affected districts have seen heightened surveillance as well as preventive measures to control the mosquito-borne viral disease. Residents are urged to be cautious of symptoms such as sudden high fever and severe joint pain, while being advised to avoid self-medication. Health experts stress the importance of medical consultation for timely diagnosis and treatment.

Community efforts are crucial in combating the spread, with initiatives like weekly source-reduction activities and 'dry day' observances. The Kerala Public Health Act, 2023 also mandates a fine for residences found to harbor mosquito breeding sites, emphasizing collective responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)