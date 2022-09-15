Nitin Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stone of 7 NH projects in Gwalior

Giving new impetus to the progress of Madhya Pradesh through better road connectivity, Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 7 National Highway projects costing Rs 1,128 crore and total length of 222 km in the presence of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and all MPs-MLAs, today in Gwalior.

Considering the geographical importance of Madhya Pradesh in connecting the network of highways, these projects implemented will facilitate movement, save fuel. Better connectivity will be provided to take electrical transformers, spices, chanderi silk and tribal art across the country. Tourism will be encouraged, employment will be created, due to which Chambal region will develop and the state will be prosperous.

These projects will facilitate traffic through bypass construction in Mihona, Lahar, Daboh and Bhander. The famous Sanchi Stupa, Chanderi and Shivpuri tourist places will be easily accessible. There will be better connectivity between Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Also, inter-state movement between Bhopal, Gwalior and Jhansi districts will be smooth. With the completion of four lane bridge from Maharani Laxmibai statue to IIITM on Swarnrekha river in Gwalior, it will be easy to move from one end of the city to the other.

